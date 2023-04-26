Tucker Carlson’s Sweary Rants About Execs Contributed to Fox Firing: Report
CURSES
Tucker Carlson’s foul-mouthed diatribes about his Fox News colleagues played a major role in the network’s decision to fire him on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reports that Fox executives became worried that redacted private messages sent by Carlson disclosed during Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against the network could add to Fox’s embarrassment if the redacted contents came to light. The paper also reports that Carlson was unimpressed when Fox News lawyers said they’d managed to get an instance of him calling a senior network executive a “cunt” redacted from a legal filing because he wanted everyone to know how he felt about the executive. On Monday, The Daily Beast’s Confider reported that Carlson’s infatuation with the misogynistic c-word—which he also used to refer to Sidney Powell—was a key part of his downfall at a network trying to shake off years of stigma from repeated sexual harassment allegations involving some of its star employees.