Tula’s New 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Erases Blemishes Without Over-drying

Despite the ubiquitous notion that acne is a skincare issue exclusive to teenhood, adult acne is actually fairly common. Whether it be from stress, hormones, genetics, lifestyle, or profusely sweating courtesy of the current heat wave sweeping the world, adult acne is frustrating to deal with —especially when you’re also concerned about targeting (and preventing) the visible signs of aging like loss of elasticity and fine lines. The problem with most over-the-counter acne treatments is that they tend to be over-drying and irritating—especially when used on mature (well, more like non-teenage) skin. Many formulas are designed to mop up excess oil from the skin to expel impurities from congested pores. While stripping your skin of oil can help keep blemishes at bay, it can also lead to peeling, cracking, and premature fine lines caused by the over-drying.

Fortunately, Tula’s latest launch is here to help keep breakouts from wreaking havoc on your complexion *without* completely stripping the skin of all its natural oils. Like most of Tula’s concentrated skincare products, the new Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask & Spot treatment is infused with a proprietary blend of six different prebiotic and probiotic extracts, which help to protect and strengthen the skin barrier, while also keeping oil production at a balanced level.

Tula Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Spot Treatment The cleanser, mask, and spot treatment also tones the skin to keep pores both clean and tight without stripping. Buy at Tula $ 38

The multifunctional treatment contains sulfur, a less-irritating acne treatment suitable for a broader range of skin types (including sensitive skin). To counteract any potential irritation, the formula is fortified with soothing and anti-inflammatory ingredients like green tea, willow bark, and birch.

According to Tula, “90 percent of participants said their acne has visibly vanished after four weeks.” Not bad, right? I love that you can use the All-Star Acne solution as a spot treatment for occasional pimples or as an overall mask to de-congest pores without leaving the skin feeling overly tight and parched. Despite the acne-clearing actives it contains, the gel formula feels refreshing and calming and it’s safe to use on a daily basis or just as needed.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more.