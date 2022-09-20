TULA’s Collab With Magnolia Bakery Is the Most Delicious Drop of the Year

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You know how Hailey Bieber coined the term ‘glazed donut skin’ to describe that irresistible glow? Take this as my official statement that glazed donut skin is out and delicious ‘banana pudding skin' is in. But not just any plain old banana pudding, I’m talking about the legendary Magnolia Bakery banana pudding. Hear me out: I get that the idea of banana pudding on your face might not sound so appealing at first, but TULA’s recent partnership with Magnolia birthed a new limited-edition product I couldn’t be more obsessed with: a Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator.

Magnolia Bakery reminds me of when I first moved to the city as a New York University college student years ago. I first visited the iconic bakery with my mom before moving here and their banana pudding became my comfort food of choice whenever I missed home. It also became the sweet treat reward for when I aced a test or got the internship I wanted. TLDR: Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding is famous for a reason; it reaps an imitable sense of homemade love in a jar. So, you can imagine why I am so obsessed with this TULA collab.

Tula x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Exfoliating Body Wash No longer do we have to trek to the bakery (or contemplate ordering for delivery for non-New-Yorkers) to get our fix. Sure, you’re not exactly able to eat the body wash, but you are able to indulge in the ultimate cleansing ritual, leaving you with a seriously delicious feeling once you’re done. Yes, you’ll basically transform into a yummy, mouth-watering snack (or dessert) upon use. Buy at Tula $ 36

The multi-tasking body cleanser and exfoliator comes with a delectable scent that combines the skin-soothing properties of TULA’s best-selling body wash with the lingering aroma of the infamous desert. It’s also infused with lemon peel and banana to help buff and exfoliate your skin, and a blend of AHAs (glycolic, malic, and lactic acids) that help improve skin texture and brightness. It’s recommended that you use it three to four times a week in the bath or shower to help restore your skin’s natural softness and suppleness.

At just $36, this skin-smoothing body wash is undoubtedly worth adding to your routine—especially for those of us with a sweet tooth. It brings a whole other meaning to “treat yourself.” Just please promise me you won’t actually eat it... because you will be tempted!

