Tulsa Saw 92 Percent Jump in Coronavirus Cases Last Week
Tulsa, Oklahoma, saw a 92 percent increase in new coronavirus cases for the week of June 14 to June 20. The city has 2,742 confirmed cases total, up about 10 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday’s total. For people between 18 and 35 years old, who make up about 40 percent of new cases, data showed a 90 percent increase in new cases last week. The number of reported cases has outpaced the city health department’s models, which take reopening into account, indicating that Tulsans may have become more lax about following public health protocols. Few wore masks during President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally Saturday evening, and eight members of the campaign advance team and two Secret Service agents have tested positive for COVID-19 since being in the city over the weekend.