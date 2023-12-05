CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
These Four Candidates Qualified for the Fourth GOP Debate
SHRUNKEN FIELD
Read it at CNN
Wednesday’s fourth GOP debate will feature the smallest field so far—just four candidates. Former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy made the cut. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is still in the race but did not meet the Republican National Committee’s higher polling and fundraising criteria, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum suspended his campaign Monday. Frontrunner Donald Trump will skip the debate, as he has with all previous 2024 debates.