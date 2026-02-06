TV Doctor Boycotts CBS for Standing by Epstein’s Twisted Doctor Pal

A prominent television doctor is refusing to appear on CBS until its Trump-kissing boss, Bari Weiss, fires Jeffrey Epstein pal Peter Attia.

Dr. Jen Ashton, a former medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, vowed in an Instagram video never to appear on CBS as long as the network employs the embattled anti-aging influencer.

“I will not appear on CBS while Peter Attia is still under contract with them,” said Ashton, a double board-certified OB-GYN and obesity medicine physician with a master’s degree in nutrition from Columbia University. “I think it reflects badly on me, and I feel that the American people deserve more. I feel they deserve to get their information from a credentialed, high-caliber, moral individual.”

Attia, 52, emailed Epstein for years between 2015 and 2019—the year of Epstein's death. Renee Dominguez/SXSW Conference & Festivals via

Attia, 52, has been under heavy scrutiny for maintaining a friendly relationship with Epstein until the disgraced pedophile died by suicide in 2019. His friendship with Epstein was revealed in the tranche of files released by the Justice Department on Jan. 30.

“Working for a major news network involves something called a morality clause,” Ashton, 56, explained. “It doesn’t have to be that you committed a crime. It has to do with your behavior.”

“I have seen people… who have been fired or suspended for less egregious acts than 1,700 plus emails with a known and convicted pedophile and criminal,” she added.

Ashton was a correspondent for Good Morning America when host Rob Marciano was fired from the show for “allegedly inappropriate behaviors” and “anger issues.” Marciano now works for CBS News.

Ashton was a correspondent for “Good Morning America” until June 2024. Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

Between 2015 and 2018, Attia sent Epstein emails in which he gushed about the financier’s “outrageous” lifestyle and moaned that he couldn’t “tell a soul” about it. He also joked with Epstein, saying, “P---y is low carb,” and checked in on Epstein after a bombshell 2018 Miami Herald report identified dozens of his victims.

Peter Attia’s email to Epstein. Department of Justice

Ashton said Attia’s friendly relationship with Epstein should disqualify him from his cushy new gig.

“Is that admirable, respectable, and reflective of someone you want to take information from that could potentially affect your life, and your health and well-being?” asked Ashton.

“In my book, the answer is no,” she said.

Attia was only a practicing physician for months and is not board certified. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ashton also criticized Attia’s credentials, noting that he never completed a residency—which means Attia was a practicing physician for “months” at most—and is not board certified.

“Just because someone’s famous does not mean they’re credentialed or credible,” said Ashton.

Attia was widely controversial in medical circles before he was caught up in the Epstein files. The author and podcaster has built a career on promoting ways to live a longer and healthier life—including a $2,500 program to help learn these life-stretching techniques. Critics have accused Attia of being a “wellness grifter” akin to a snake oil salesman.

He was discovered in the Epstein files just days after being named a new “star” contributor for CBS. Attia joined a widely criticized group that includes conservative historians and other suspect wellness influencers.

Earlier this week, Attia offered a lengthy explanation for his presence in the Epstein files, saying he was awed by Epstein’s connections, which clouded his judgment. Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution seven years before he and Attia met.

CBS's new boss, Bari Weiss, is reportedly still employing Attia because she values his “contrarian voice.” Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Attia remains employed at CBS because Weiss, the network’s new MAGA-friendly boss, believes “contrarian voices like his are crucial to revamping the stodgy, left-leaning network’s business model,” per a New York Post report.