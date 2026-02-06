The embattled editor-in-chief of CBS News is reportedly torn over the future of her new recruit Peter Attia.

The longevity doctor has been shamed after vile emails between himself and Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in the latest tranche of documents relating to the child sex offender.

Attia, 52, appears more than 1,500 times in the Epstein files, including one 2016 email where the doctor wrote “P---y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

A new report in the New York Post claims MAGA-friendly Bari Weiss has yet to make a decision on Attia’s future at CBS after the revelations, “partly because she believes contrarian voices like his are crucial to revamping the stodgy, left-leaning network’s business model.”

Sources told the Post’s On The Money column that the old “anti-GOP and anti-MAGA” approach of CBS News was overhauled when it was purchased by Skydance chief David Ellison and his billionaire dad Larry Ellison last year.

The column claims that the Ellisons are seeing CBS News’ costs rise and revenue fall. “Weiss is weighing whether dumping Attia would effectively be moving the news division back toward that money-losing business model,” it states.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS for comment.

The Post’s report tallies with claims earlier this week that Weiss was refusing to make a call on Attia’s future for fear of being seen as “giving into the mob.”

“It’s Bari versus everyone right now on Attia,” a Paramount insider told Sharon Waxman, editor-in-chief of The Wrap, on Monday.

Waxman wrote on X that there is “a battle royale between Paramount corporate” and Weiss, adding that “she does not want to cut ties w/ Attia and sees it as givin in to the mob. Paramount sees it as an HR matter and that Attia can’t give expert advice.”

The Trump-approved Weiss has form for fighting against “the mob.”

“It is our duty to resist the crowd in this age of mob thinking. It is our duty to speak truth in an age of lies,” she wrote in an essay penned for Deseret Magazine in 2021. “It is our duty to think freely in an age of conformity.”

The latest Epstein dump also showed that Attia prioritized meeting with Epstein in New York in 2017 over seeing his wife in the hospital while their infant son was being treated.

Another email Attia sent to Epstein cryptically read, “You know the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…”

That message was written seven years after Epstein was first arrested for procuring a child for prostitution and four years before his federal sex-trafficking arrest in 2019.

Attia lost a lucrative side hustle when David Protein, who manufacture protein bars, announced this week the doctor had “stepped down from his role as Chief Science Officer.”

He has denied any criminal activity, issuing a lengthy post on X on Monday which also stated he had never been on Epstein’s plane or to his private Caribbean island or sex parties.

He said his interactions with Epstein “had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation” of anyone.

“That said, I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me,” Attia wrote. “I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it.”

He pointed out his explanation was not “meant to minimize the harm suffered by the young women Epstein abused. Their trauma is permanent.”

Addressing his sordid correspondence, he said, “I am not asking anyone to ignore the emails or pretend they aren’t ugly. They simply are. The man I am today, roughly ten years later, would not write them and would not associate with Epstein at all.”