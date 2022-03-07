Twisted Moviegoer Releases Live Bat During Texas Screening of ‘Batman’
A screening of The Batman in Austin, Texas, featured a surprise cameo Friday evening: a live bat. In an apparent prank, a moviegoer smuggled the winged varmint into the theater and released it during the movie. Theater employees paused the film when they realized a bat was flapping around the room, and then hatched a plan to catch it. A video captured an employee laying out the plan: “We will use the projector to turn that light off and I’m gonna turn all these lights off and try and get it to go into this lighted area.” Guests were allowed to stay to watch the capture, but an employee explained, “If you are uncomfortable being in the dark with a bat, please remove yourself now.” CBS Austin reports that many moviegoers stayed to finish the movie even as the bat remained lurking in the theater.