Twitter Removed 130 Iranian Spam Accounts During the Presidential Debate
Twitter removed 130 Iranian spam accounts spam during Tuesday night’s presidential debate in response to an FBI tip, the social network announced Wednesday. The company’s official trust and safety account tweeted, “Based on intel provided by the @FBI, last night we removed approximately 130 accounts that appeared to originate in Iran. They were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first 2020 US Presidential Debate.” The accounts received “very low engagement,” according to the company, and “did not impact the public conversation.” The inauthentic accounts posted tweets including “proud boys stand down!” and “is Chris Wallace non partisan?” according to published screenshots.