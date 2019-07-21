CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Suspends Iranian State Media Accounts for Alleged Harassment
Twitter suspended several Iranian state media accounts for “coordinated and targeted harassment” of people linked to the minority Baha'i faith. The Farsi language account of the official Islamic Republic News Agency, and the Young Journalists Club, run by the state broadcaster, were inaccessible on Saturday. A source at Twitter told several media organizations the suspensions were related to the harassment of people linked to the Baha'i faith, Al Jazeera reports. Baha'i is a religious minority that has long faced persecution in Iran. The faith is not recognized in Iran and members of the community are the most persecuted religious minority in the Islamic Republic, according to the United Nations. According to BBC News, some of the agencies, whose accounts were suspended, claimed that it was due to their coverage of Iran’s seizure of a UK oil tanker.