Two French Journalists Killed

France's foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday that two journalists have been killed after they were kidnapped in Mali. Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont, journalists for the French radio station RFI, were found dead outside the town of Kidal, where they were kidnapped by armed men after interviewing a local political leader. Ambeiry Ag Rhissa, of the MNLA ethnic Tuareg separatist group, said that after the journalists finished interviewing him and left, he heard a strange noise outside. "I immediately went out to see and when I opened my door, a turbaned man pointed a gun at me and told me go back inside," he said.