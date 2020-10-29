Two People Who Attended North Carolina Trump Rally Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
CAROLINA’S CORONAVIRUS
Two people who attended President Donald Trump’s Oct. 21 rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Gaston County Public Health Department announced Thursday. “These cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally at this time, but rather two independent cases among individuals who were in attendance,” the agency wrote in a press release. WCNC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner wrote, “I’m one of the two people who tested positive after covering Pres. Trump’s Gastonia rally...I was wearing a mask during the entire rally, but due to Secret Service protocols, there were several times when social distancing wasn't possible.” Nearly two dozen coronavirus cases have been tied to Minnesota Trump rallies in September.