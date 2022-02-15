Tyrese Gibson Announces Mom’s Death After COVID-19, Pneumonia Battle

CHEAT SHEET
Actor Tyrese Gibson announced the death of his mother on Monday, after a weeks-long hospital battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. “This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..” Gibson captioned an Instagram video. “We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this…….” Gibson revealed his mother’s condition in a Feb. 5 post, asking his 15.2 million followers to pray for her as she remained in a coma and in an intensive care unit. Gibson posted regular updates on her condition, often outside her hospital room, before his tribute post Monday. “From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”