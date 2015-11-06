UC Merced Stabber Angry Over Study Group

The 18-year-old freshman who stabbed four people at the University of California’s Merced campus before he was fatally shot was seeking revenge on his classmates because he was kicked out of a study group, investigators said Thursday. Police found a “two-page, handwritten manifesto” in Faisal Mohammad’s pocket during an autopsy, according to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke. The note outlined a detailed plan for Wednesday’s attack, which included forcing another student to help him bind his classmates’ hands with zip-tie handcuffs and coating the floors with petroleum jelly to bog down anyone entering the room. Mohammad anticipated police intervention and planned to steal an officer’s gun before escaping to “do other tragedies on campus,” the sheriff said.
