UFC Star Who Vowed to ‘Take a Bullet’ for Trump Does Brutal About-Face

A UFC fighter who once openly proclaimed his support for President Donald Trump is now saying that no one is closer to the Antichrist than the president.

Bryce Mitchell, 31, let his fans know in an Instagram video posted on Friday that he’s “not with Donald Trump no more.”

“I don’t support him, I don’t like him, I think he’s a corrupted leader, and it took me a while to come to that conclusion, but I finally am coming to it,” the controversial UFC fighter added.

The comments are in total opposition to what Mitchell said at a post-fight press conference in December 2024, when he stated that he would “take a bullet for” the president, adding that Trump, 79, doesn’t “make many mistakes and when he does he’ll figure it out and he’ll fix it and I trust him.”

Yet, on Friday, Mitchell outlined all the mistakes he thinks the president has made so far in his second term.

“The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files—they’re even acting like they didn’t exist," the 31-year-old said.

The Epstein files have caused a divide in the MAGA world, with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene emerging as one of the loudest voices within the Republican Party urging the president to release the files.

“They’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars, just like the numbnuts before him did,” Mitchell continued, adding, “and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef.”

Outside of fighting, Mitchell is also known for being a proud farmer in Arkansas and for his comments describing Adolf Hitler as a “good guy.”

“I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with,” Mitchell said on the ArkanSanity Podcast in January. “He [Hitler] fought for his country,” he added.

The comments were later condemned by UFC President Dana White, who said he had “heard a lot of dumb, ignorant s--- in my day, but this one is probably the worst.”

Mitchell also took to Instagram to declare that he is “definitely not a Nazi.” He captioned a photo of himself wrapped in the American flag with, “in the future i will b much more considerate wen talkin about the suffering of all peoples.”

Mitchell, who said he became a Christian in his mid-20s after dating a “literal witch,” also quoted a Bible passage in Friday’s Instagram video.

“I want you to get into Revelation 13.3 and I want you to read that verse, yeah, about the anti-Christ,” Mitchell told his followers.

The quoted passage speaks of a beast that has been fatally wounded and healed, and then “the whole world was filled with wonder and followed the beast.” Some interpretations of the passage view this as a reference to the Antichrist being physically stricken with a mortal wound and then raised from the dead by Satan.

“I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13.3,” the UFC fighter said.

Mitchell has kept up a post showing him attending Trump’s inauguration party in January alongside Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor—captioned, “i had the experience of a lifetime celebratin the inaguration.” It remains pinned to the top of his Instagram account.