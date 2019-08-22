Boris Johnson’s GF May Have U.S. Visa Blocked Over Visit to ‘Shithole’ Country

Read it at SKY News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds had her request for a U.S. visa initially blocked over a visit to a country on the U.S. travel ban list, according to Sky News. Symonds, who was planning a trip to America on behalf of the environmental group Oceana, where she works, had visited Somaliland, which is part of Somalia–a country on the U.S. travel ban list–last year, which is believed to be the cause of the visa woes. She may still qualify for an entry visa if she can prove her trip was for humanitarian or work-related reasons.