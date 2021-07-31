Boris Johnson’s Wife Reveals Miscarriage, Upcoming Pregnancy
RAINBOW BABY
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their second child in December, Carrie announced on Instagram Saturday. In an emotional post, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage at the start of this year when pregnant with another child. “Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas,” she wrote. She said the experience left her ”heartbroken.” “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves,” she wrote. She said she hopes her revealing the news will bring solace to others who have endured similar losses. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too,” she wrote. The two welcomed a boy, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, last year, naming him after doctors who treated the prime minister during his dire bout with COVID-19.