CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ukraine Writer Victoria Amelina Died from Injuries Sustained in Russia Missile Strike

    TRAGIC

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Kramatorsk

    Pavlo Kyrylenko via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

    On Saturday, 37-year-old Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died from injuries she sustained in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on June 27, the New York Times reports. Amelina, the 2021 winner of the Joseph Conrad Korzeniowski Literary Prize, had been dining in the Ria Lounge restaurant when the missile struck. She was treated for her injuries and died on Saturday. “Doctors and paramedics in Kramatorsk and Dnipro did everything they could to save her life,” the writers’ group PEN Ukraine said in a statement. “In the last days of Victoria’s life, her closest people and friends were with her.”

    Read it at The New York Times
    ,