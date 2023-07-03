Ukraine Writer Victoria Amelina Died from Injuries Sustained in Russia Missile Strike

Read it at The New York Times
On Saturday, 37-year-old Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died from injuries she sustained in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on June 27, the New York Times reports. Amelina, the 2021 winner of the Joseph Conrad Korzeniowski Literary Prize, had been dining in the Ria Lounge restaurant when the missile struck. She was treated for her injuries and died on Saturday. “Doctors and paramedics in Kramatorsk and Dnipro did everything they could to save her life,” the writers’ group PEN Ukraine said in a statement. “In the last days of Victoria’s life, her closest people and friends were with her.”