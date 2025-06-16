Shocking footage has emerged showing the sole survivor of an Air India plane crash calmly walking away from the flaming wreckage.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British man, miraculously survived the disaster that killed 241 other people aboard Air India Flight AI171 on Jun. 12. He was in seat 11A, located next to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s emergency exit near the front of the plane.

New footage has circulated on social media that shows Ramesh walking away from the crash site calmly as black smoke billows and streaks of fire shoot toward the sky behind him just outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India. ADVERTISEMENT

A chilling new video has emerged from the site of the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash, showing Vishwash Kumar Ramesh — the sole survivor of the tragedy — walking away from the smouldering wreckage with smoke billowing behind him. pic.twitter.com/Xln3BgmdIr — STELLA (@BrownKhaleesi) June 16, 2025

Dressed in a white t-shirt and speaking on his phone, Ramesh appears relatively unharmed as he walks away from the plane. Several stunned locals rush to him and escort him from the scene.

Other footage of Ramesh calmly escaping with minor injuries also went viral in the immediate aftermath of the June 12 crash.

The tail of Air India Flight 171 protrudes from a building. Amit Dave/Reuters

From his hospital bed, Ramesh recounted the terrifying ordeal. He said the plane experienced issues just 30 seconds after takeoff.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran,” Ramesh told the Hindustan Times. “There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

Ramesh has lived in London for roughly 20 years. He was returning to the city’s Gatwick Airport after spending several days visiting family in India.

His older brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45, was traveling with him on the same flight and was among the 241 people killed. Authorities have since raised the official death toll to 270 to include victims on the ground.

The Daily Beast

On Friday, officials confirmed that the plane’s black box had been recovered from the wreckage.

“This marks an important step forward in the investigation. This will significantly aid the inquiry into the incident,” India’s civil aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, posted on X.

Air India Flight AI171 made a mayday call to air traffic control before it went down, according to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation. No further communication was received after the emergency call.