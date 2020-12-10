Unfortunate Mix-Up Leads to Erection and Depression Pills Being Bottled Together
SCREWUP
One of these pills will help you through a hard time, the other will... actually, let’s leave that joke there. CNN reports that a bottling error has led to anti-depressants and erectile-dysfunction pills being inadvertently packaged together, creating a kind of pharmaceutical version of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans from Harry Potter. Pharmaceutical distributor AvKare is recalling its 100mg sildenafil tablets and its 100mg trazodone tablets due to what it described as a “product mixup.” Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra, while trazodone treats depression. Taking unprescribed sildenafil can be dangerous—it’s been known to lower blood pressure for people taking meds containing nitrates. The recall details can be found on the FDA website.