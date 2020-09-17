U of Missouri President Unblocks Students Who Complained About Weak COVID Precautions After Legal Threat
ON SECOND THOUGHT
The president of the University of Missouri has had a change of heart after blocking a bunch of students who complained to him on Twitter about the lack of COVID-19 precautions on campus. NBC News reports that Mun Choi unblocked the students after they threatened to take legal action against him. Last week, he was called out for blocking students who voiced their thoughts about the school’s safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawyer and University of Missouri alum Christopher Bennett sent a letter to the university saying: “Not only is it immoral and repugnant for President Choi to block students and other persons on social media who are trying to raise awareness of campus safety issues in the middle of a global pandemic, it is also unlawful.” University spokesman Christian Basi said Choi “decided to reverse his actions because the university does not need the distraction caused by this matter.”