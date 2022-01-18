Unvaxxed Djokovic ‘Must Comply’ With COVID Rules to Compete in Spain
Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, will not be exempt from Spanish health rules if he wants to compete in games in the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a news conference on Monday. The Spanish leader said that Djokovic wouldn’t be treated any differently from others who are required to abide by the public health laws. “Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain,” Sanchez said told reporters when asked whether or not the top-ranked player would be permitted to compete in Spain after he was deported from Australia due to his vaccination status. While Spain doesn’t currently mandate vaccination, it does require a vaccine certificate, a PCR negative test or proof of recovery from COVID-19. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who joined Sanchez at the news conference also chimed in, impressing the importance of respecting each country’s rules “no matter who we are.”