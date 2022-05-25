Urine-Drinking Anti-Vaxx Leader Wanted for Arrest, Flees to Texas
‘UNLAWFUL’
Infamous urine-drinking anti-vaccine leader Christopher Key, creator of the so-called “Vaccine Police,” is now wanted for arrest in the state of Florida—and he has fled to Texas. According to court documents reviewed by The Daily Beast, on Wednesday morning Key failed to appear before in court over a trespassing charge from a late April right-wing gathering. The hearing followed a previous remote one in early May, during which Key caused a scene over Zoom, resulting in the judge demanding he appear next time in-person. Reached for comment by The Daily Beast, Key said he doesn’t plan to turn himself in as he heads to another right-wing conference in Texas. He explained: “Proper court procedure is that I challenged jurisdiction...what they [the court] did today, by moving forward with the case is unlawful and illegal.” He further insisted that he remains a “free man on the land.” Florida state attorney Crystal Ganpath-Freed declined to comment.