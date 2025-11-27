U.S. Ally Copies ‘Game of Thrones’ to Deal With Trump

Denmark has taken a page out of HBO’s book to deal with President Donald Trump.

The U.S. ally has set up a “night watch” in its foreign ministry whose job is to stay up late and monitor Trump, similar to the “Night’s Watch” of Game of Thrones, which protected the fictional kingdom from monsters and invaders.

Trump, 79, has only grown more unpredictable as he ages, and Politiken reports that Danish officials felt it needed to keep an eye on Trump at all hours of the night.

Kit Harington played the character Jon Snow, who was a central figure in the “Night's Watch” on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” HBO

The initiative was introduced in the spring as Trump frequently threatened to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. Trump went so far as to send Vice President JD Vance to the Arctic island, which greeted him with hostility.

Vice President JD Vance received a chilly reception when he visited Greenland in March. Jim Watson/Pool via Reuters

Greenland’s residents, like the majority of Denmark’s citizens, vehemently opposed the idea of a U.S. takeover or purchase of Greenland, and some Danish politicians lamented that even the suggestion of such was a betrayal by the United States. Fox News realized this when it sent a reporter to the island in January, a week before Trump’s inauguration. In the interviews, locals overwhelmingly said they preferred Denmark.

Trump, facing headwinds on the economy and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, has gone radio silent on Greenland. He last spoke of the island in May, when he said he would consider resorting to military force to seize it.

Despite Trump’s shift away from Greenland, Denmark’s “night watch” remains—just in case the president announces a change of heart in a late-night Truth Social rant, as he is prone to do. Politiken reports that those monitoring Trump have a direct line to wake up top officials if chaos breaks out as they sleep.

The “night watch” works out of the Asiatisk Plads neighborhood of Copenhagen, where the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is based. Wikimedia commons

Denmark’s night watch reportedly begins at 5 p.m. local time. Those on the shift produce a report, distributed across government entities by 7 a.m. the next morning, according to the Guardian.

All of Denmark is on Central European Standard Time, which is six hours ahead of Washington for most of the year.

While Trump has seemingly moved on from Greenland, many prominent Danes are not over the hostile saga, which its prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, has likened to Moscow’s actions.

“You cannot annex another country,” said Frederiksen in April. “Not even with an argument about international security.”

Jacob Kaarsbo, a former chief analyst at the Danish defense intelligence agency, told the Guardian that the creation of a night watch is evidence that the idea of America being Denmark’s largest and most important ally is “dead” because of Trump.