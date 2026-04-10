U.S. Ally Says He’s Completely ‘Fed Up’ With Trump and Putin’s Chaos

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is “fed up” with the actions of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin causing energy bills to rise in other countries.

Speaking on ITV News’ Talking Politics podcast, Starmer blasted the Russian and U.S. presidents for starting wars in Ukraine and Iran, respectively, which have resulted in U.K. families facing increased financial hardship.

Energy prices in the U.K. rose rapidly in the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Four years later, Trump started his deeply unpopular conflict in the Middle East, triggering a global gas and oil crisis with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“I’m fed up with the fact that families across the country see their energy bills go up and down, and businesses’ bills fluctuate, because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world,” Starmer said.

Keir Starmer has steadfastly refused to commit British forces to join Trump’s war in Iran. Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters

The prime minister complained that people in the U.K. are being forced to watch Trump’s war in Iran unfold while having to accept that it will “impact” their families.

“That means, ‘Come this Christmas, come this winter, I’m going to be paying for what’s going on in this war,’ and we have to get people off that roller coaster,” Starmer added, while pushing for the U.K. to increase its reliance on renewable energy.

Starmer’s previously good relationship with Trump has soured after the U.K. refused to become directly involved in the war in Iran or efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Trump has also launched unhinged attacks on U.S. allies in Europe and NATO for not supporting his war in Iran, and has even threatened to pull the U.S. out of the military alliance.

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump in happier times at the White House. Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images

The 79-year-old president has suggested that his shaky two-week ceasefire deal with Iran amounts to a “total” victory.

However, Iran has largely kept the Strait of Hormuz closed and could even begin charging a toll for passage. Tehran has also accused Israel of violating the arrangement by continuing missile attacks against the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Starmer arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday to hold talks about the war in Iran and explore options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He also spoke with Trump while in the Middle East about the need for a “practical plan” to fully reopen the vital shipping route amid the ceasefire.

“The prime minister set out his discussions with Gulf leaders and military planners in the region on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the U.K.’s efforts to convene partners to agree a viable plan,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.