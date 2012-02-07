U.S. Drones Kill 8 in Pakistan

CHEAT SHEET
Pakistani intelligence officials say U.S. drones killed eight people in the country’s tribal region bordering Afghanistan, the Associated Press reports. The drone-fired missiles apparently hit a house on Wednesday in the area, according to officials who spoke on anonymity. It’s not yet clear whether any civilians were killed in the attack, though the region is reportedly run by a militant commander who has targeted foreign troops in Afghanistan. The latest drone strike comes several weeks after another attack killed a top al Qaeda director near the border of North Waziristan. The U.S. has not yet confirmed Wednesday’s attacks.