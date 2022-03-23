U.S. Embassy Says WNBA Star Detained by Russia Is in ‘Good Condition’
THANK GOD
WNBA star Brittney Griner is in “good condition” after spending a month in Russian custody, said the U.S. Embassy in Russia, which was granted “consular access” to the player this week. “We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN. The Olympic gold medalist was detained in February after Russian officials alleged that she had attempted to enter the country with vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She could face 10 years in Russian prison for the charges. According to Price, U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan delivered a “candid message” at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday, stating that the U.S. expects consular access to citizens awaiting trial in detention. A trial for Griner has yet to be set, but Russian authorities recently extended her detention until May 19.