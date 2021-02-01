U.S. Inks Deal for Tens of Millions of 15-Minute At-Home COVID Tests With 95% Accuracy

The Biden administration’s coronavirus response team announced Monday that the Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services have inked a deal with the Australian diagnostics manufacturer Ellume to make tens of millions of at-home COVID-19 test kits. The deal, valued at $230 million, will hopefully allow the company to ramp up production of nearly 20 million tests per month by the end of the year. The tests, approved by the Food and Drug Administration last December, provide results within 15 minutes, with 95 percent accuracy. Andy Slavitt, a senior administration adviser on COVID-19, called increasing production “a high priority, with obvious benefits” for American workplaces, schools, and health-care facilities.