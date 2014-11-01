CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Marine Freed from Mexican Jail

    Reuters

    Andrew Tahmooressi, the former U.S. Marine sergeant who spent 214 days in a Mexican jail after crossing the border with three loaded weapons (he says it was an accident), was ordered free by a judge in Tijuana on Friday. Tahmooressi’s family released a statement to the Associated Press: “it is with an overwhelming and humbling feeling of relief that we confirm that Andrew was released today after spending 214 days in Mexican Jail.” The judge apparently did not make a ruling in the charge against Tahmooressi, who was picked up with more than 400 rounds of ammunition, a pistol, a shotgun, and an assault rifle. It is a federal offense according to Mexican law to have firearms that are restricted for use by the military.

