Politics

Military Schools Quietly Bucking Trump’s Anti-DEI Crusade

GOING UNDERGROUND

Students at the U.S. Naval Academy are reportedly using non-governmental emails to discuss banned books and topics recently axed from their syllabus.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the commencement address at the 2025 graduation ceremony at the US Military Academy West Point.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Faculty and students at some of the nation’s top military academies are reportedly going underground to continue teaching and studying social justice topics that have been put on the chopping block by the Trump administration.

Cadets at the U.S. Naval Academy have allegedly created non-governmental email addresses in order to continue discussions about books and topics that have been banned by the current administration, including critical race theory, according to The Washington Post.

“We at the Naval Academy are here to prepare young officers to command,” one professor at the school told the paper, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. “They need to know what we have learned from our study of politics and history and literature and languages.”

President Donald Trump arrives addresses graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point on May 24, 2025.
Teachers and cadets at some of the nation's top military academies are quietly bucking Donald Trump's efforts to stamp out DEI initiatives and cull social justice topics from the syllabi.
Trump Hijacks West Point Ceremony to Rant About ‘Drag Shows’CAPTIVE AUDIENCE
Liam Archacki
Trump rants about drag queens during West Point speech.

“We are failing them and we are failing in our jobs if we suppress some things we know are true and we parrot other things we know are false,” the professor added.

They went on to say that some of their students feel conflicted about the possibility of active deployment, given their concerns over what kind of orders they may be required to carry out at the behest of the current White House.

Graham Parsons, a philosophy professor at West Point who left his position earlier this month in protest of the Trump administration’s new policies, told WaPo that the entirety of the U.S. armed forces has been left reeling from the Trump administration’s abrupt reversal of DEI initiatives and social justice programs.

West Point cadets.
Trump used his commencement speech at West Point on Saturday to rail against the Biden administration for "subjecting" the U.S. armed forces to "social experiments."
Trump Warns West Point Grads: Steer Clear of ‘Trophy Wives’TAKE IT FROM ME, LADS
Will Neal, Liam Archacki
President Donald Trump arrives addresses graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point on May 24, 2025.

“It’s a feeling of real whiplash,” Parsons told the newspaper on Saturday. “We used to raise the possibility in the military and beyond, there are still real structural problems with racism and sexism. That would not fly now.”

Parson’s resignation came after he penned an opinion piece for The New York Times, in which he wrote he was now “ashamed to be associated” with West Point following changes instituted by the White House.

“Once a school that strove to give cadets the broad-based, critical-minded, nonpartisan education they need for careers as Army officers, [West Point] was suddenly eliminating courses, modifying syllabuses, and censoring arguments to comport with the ideological tastes of the Trump administration,” as he put it in that article.

Pete Hegseth Clamps Down on Pentagon PressPARANOIA
Catherine Bouris
Pete Hegseth

In a long and rambling commencement speech at the academy on Saturday, Trump gave a flavor of some of those changes, vowing to ditch DEI programs and support for transgender service people.

He also pledged to make the military “better than ever before,” criticizing the Joe Biden administration for what he described as “subjecting the armed forces to all manner of social projects.”

Trump and his Defense Secretary, former serviceman Pete Hegseth, have indeed already made good on much of that promise, firing at least nine senior officials from the U.S. military for their perceived support for DEI initiatives under the previous administration.

