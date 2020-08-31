U.S. Army Officer Makes Awful Holocaust Joke on TikTok
‘THINK, TYPE, POST’
A U.S. military officer, who has amassed nearly 3 million followers on TikTok, posted an insensitive joke on Monday about the Holocaust—then admonished any offended followers. “Reason 1 million why I will never be verified,” 2nd Lt. Nathan Freihofer said in the TikTok video, before asking what is a “Jewish person’s favorite Pokemon character.”
After laughing and saying, “Ash,” Freihofer added: “If you get offended, get the fuck out because it’s a joke. Don’t be a pussy.” According to Task and Purpose, which first posted the video on Twitter, his TikTok comments may run afoul of the Army’s “Think, Type, Post” social media policy that states officers should only post messages demonstrating dignity and respect for themselves and others.