US Military 'Toxic Workplace' Undermines Pentagon Spying, Report Says
'DEGRADING OPERATIONS'
Associates at the United States military Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) working out of a post in Europe allegedly battle a “toxic workplace” and have coworkers that spy on each other, a new exposé out from The Wall Street Journal details. A significant concern arising from the spying, the report says, remains the ability for colleagues to “expos[e] potentially derogatory information, and harassment of female colleagues.” The allegations came to light amid witness statements shared with the House and Senate intelligence committees. “The toxic culture within DIA is a threat to national security,” since-retired Air Force lieutenant colonel Ryan Sweazey said of the military agency, “alienating and disenfranchising our intelligence personnel while disrupting and degrading operations.”