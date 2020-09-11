‘Worst Possible Tribute’: U.S. Navy Cancels 9/11 Jet Flyover After Outcry

Read it at New York Post
The U.S. Navy cancelled a Friday flyover in New York City intended to recognize the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks amid widespread criticism of the tribute. Officials and social-media users blasted the flyover after its announcement, with some calling it “insensitive,” “tone-deaf,” and “completely tasteless,” according to the New York Post. “Are you out of your mind? Cancel this immediately,” Staten Island Rep. Max Rose tweeted. Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly was unaware of the tribute and a spokesperson told the Staten Island Advance that “it’s inappropriate.”