CHEAT SHEET
BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR
US Polo Team Members Among Injured in South Korea Night Club Collapse
Two people were killed and several foreign athletes were injured, including three members of the U.S. Water Polo team, when the top floor of the Coyote Ugly night club collapsed early Saturday morning in Gwangju, South Korea. Reuters reports that the floor collapsed around 2:30 am local time as foreign athletes competing in the World Aquatics Championships danced. Gwangju Seobu fire chief Kim Young-don put the blame on overcrowding. “We deem that the second level seems to have collapsed because there were too many people on it,” he said, according to Reuters. “The second level is a small space, it’s not a space where a lot of people can be.” Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo, said, “Players from our men’s and women’s teams were celebrating the women’s world championship victory when the collapse occurred. Our hearts go out to the victims of the crash and their families.” The US women had just beat Spain to win the tournament.