U.S. Sailor Fatally Stabs Japanese Woman, Commits Suicide in Okinawa
A 31-year-old U.S. Navy sailor fatally stabbed a Japanese woman in her 40s he was dating and then killed himself in Okinawa, according to Stars & Stripes. The two were found early Saturday morning inside an apartment building with the woman’s child present, according to an Okinawa Prefectural Police spokesman. The child called a relative who then alerted police at around 7:30 a.m. The sailor was affiliated with the III Marine Division, according to Stars & Stripes. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is involved in the investigation. “We are aware of an incident resulting in the death of an apparent U.S. Navy Sailor with III Marine Division and a resident of Okinawa,” a Navy press attache told Stars & Stripes. “This is an absolute tragedy and we are fully committed to supporting the investigation into the incident.”