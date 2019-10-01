CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Will Join Lawsuit Over Subpoena of Trump’s Tax Returns
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has decided to join a lawsuit to quash a subpoena requiring President Trump to turn over financial documents including personal and business tax returns. In a letter sent to the judge on Monday, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman and Jeffrey Oestericher, chief of the office’s civil division, said the U.S. would file a submission in the case by Wednesday as requested, The Wall Street Journal reports. Last week Berman asked the judge to stay the case while it decides whether to join, noting Trump’s “complaint raises a number of significant constitutional issues that potentially implicate the interests of the United States.” Federal prosecutors, however, have yet to fully outline their reasons for entering the case. Trump sued to block a grand jury subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. against the accounting firm Mazars USA for the eight years’ worth of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. Trump’s financial documents are being sought by state prosecutors as part of a criminal investigation into falsified business records by the Trump organization, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast.