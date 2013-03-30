U.S. Zoo Artificially Inseminates Panda

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
Who doesn’t love baby pandas? The National Zoo is determined to create a few, announcing Saturday that its female giant panda, Mei Xiang, had been artificially inseminated after natural breeding failed to occur. Despite these issues in the bedroom, the zoo’s male panda, Tian Tian, will still be the cub’s biological dad. Hopefully within 95 and 160 days (the length of a panda pregnancy), the two pandas will welcome a new bundle of fluff and the Internet can have a new favorite animal.