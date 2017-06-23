USA Gymnastics Doctor to Stand Trial for Sexual Assault

Read it at The Detroit News
Former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar will stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting young athletes during medical treatments, The Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Nassar is facing three trials this year, with the possibility of a fourth, for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography. Seven women testified at the preliminary hearing over the past two days. More than 100 women have come forward to accuse Nassar of misconduct.