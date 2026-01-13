Vance Elbows Out Little Marco to Lead Greenland Power Grab

Vice President JD Vance wanted in on the action, so a high-stakes meeting over President Donald Trump’s demand that the U.S. take over Greenland will take place at the White House this week.

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet with Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt requested the meeting with Rubio in response to Trump’s repeated threats of invasion.

Rubio said on Capitol Hill last week that he would be meeting with officials from the European country and its semi-autonomous territory this week.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on January 7 that he would be meeting with Danish officials the next week regarding Greenland. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

But according to the foreign minister, the vice president also wanted to attend.

“U.S. Vice President JD Vance also wanted to participate in the meeting, and he will host the meeting, which will therefore be held at the White House,” Rasmussen told reporters in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

A U.S. official confirmed the meeting would be at the White House and Vance would be attending.

The vice president’s inclusion in the discussions comes as Rubio has taken center stage on a range of issues in the Trump administration in recent weeks, including a top role in U.S. plans for Venezuela after Trump claimed he is “in charge” of the country.

It is one of the latest roles for the secretary of state, who has also been serving as acting National Security Adviser and archivist for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

The secretary of state’s star has been on the rise in recent weeks as he has continued to deliver for the president in the Trump administration.

Long gone are the days when Trump publicly referred to him as “Little Marco” and belittled his former presidential rival.

President Donald Trump seated between Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on January 9 at a meeting with U.S. oil companies at the White House as both men are seen as likely GOP presidential hopefuls in 2028. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

In response to a post Trump shared on Truth Social on Sunday, the president wrote, “Sounds good to me!” about Rubio becoming “President of Cuba.”

The former Florida senator who ran for president in 2016 remains a top contender for the 2028 presidential election. It would likely pit him directly against the vice president.

Vance, meanwhile, has been more vocal as the Trump administration defended ICE after an agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis nearly a week ago.

The vice president appeared at the White House podium on Thursday to defend the shooting last week and posted furiously on social media about it.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance during a visit to the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025. The visit is viewed by Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation amid President Donald Trump's bid to annex the strategically-placed, resource-rich Danish territory. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, the vice president has long been involved in discussions of the president’s demand for Greenland as the White House has repeatedly refused to rule out using military force to take it over.

Vance joined his wife, Usha, for a trip to Greenland late last March, making him the highest-ranking Trump official to travel there, but the trip had to be scaled back to just a visit to the U.S. base as Trump continued his threats to invade, and the visit was seen as a “provocation.”