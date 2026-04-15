Vance Heads to Midterm Events After Embarrassing Empty Seat Disaster

JD Vance is hitting the road again to help get allies elected ahead of the midterms.

It comes just days after a disastrous visit to Hungary helping out President Donald Trump’s ally and three-term incumbent Viktor Orbán, who was defeated at last weekend’s election.

On Tuesday, Vance also spoke at a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, where he was met with thousands of empty seats.

Axios reports that Vance will travel to Iowa on April 30, where he will appear at two events. First, at a swing district in the southwest of the state to assist Rep. Zach Nunn in what is expected to be a close fight against Democratic state Senator Sarah Trone Garriott.

Thoughtful JD Vance is going out of his way to boost his buddies and help them get elected. Vincent Alban/REUTERS

Then he is heading to an event for TPUSA at Iowa State University in Ames, despite the bruising event on Tuesday.

Tickets to the event were free at the 180,000-sq.-ft. venue, which has a capacity of more than 8,000 seats. Vance, however, suffered the ignominy of what MS NOW’s Jake Traylor estimated was around only one-quarter attendance, around 2,000 people.

Footage from the event shows rows and rows of empty seats, especially in the surrounding stands.

Turning Point USA seems to have misestimated crowd size for Vance. Akins Ford Arena less than 25% filled for the vice president. pic.twitter.com/K2SnkmuATh — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) April 14, 2026

Six minutes to go and the scene is the same at the Turning Point event at UGA pic.twitter.com/rhnSrXcVCB — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) April 14, 2026

Vance’s visit to Iowa at the end of the month comes as talk of him running for president in 2028 swirls.

The 41-year-old, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been heavily touted as the frontrunner to succeed Trump.

The Iowa caucuses serve a historic role as the first-in-the-nation trials for presidential hopefuls in their respective primaries, and are a key psychological battleground early on in any race for the White House.

JD Vance went to try to help get Viktor Orbán elected for a fourth time, but couldn't manage it. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Not everyone, however, wants Vance’s help at the moment.

Following Orbán’s catastrophic electoral implosion last week, other right-wing populist nationalists in Europe have been turning their backs on MAGA.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday, Belgium’s Defense Minister Theo Francken, who is both an immigration critic and nationalist with the New Flemish Alliance party, said Vance’s visit was a “really dumb campaign move.

Attendance to see Vance speak at Turning Point USA in Georgia on Tuesday was reported to be around one-quarter. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

“The MAGAs should really stop campaigning internationally because everyone and everything they support loses the elections,” he said.

Louis Aliot, vice president of France’s right-wing party, National Rally, told Bloomberg, “Everyone must defend their national interests, and our interests do not always align with those of the U.S.,” adding, “It’s also important to highlight our differences.”

Orban got annihilated in the election days after Vance left. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Despite the setbacks—which include plummeting approval ratings for his boss, Trump—Axios reports that Vance plans to be a heavy campaigner ahead of November’s polls.

Seeking to the outlet, White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, said, “Vice President Vance’s visit underscores that Iowans’ interests will always be top of mind as long as Republicans are leading the country.”