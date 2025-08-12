Vance Is Already Naming His Next Target for a Family Vacation

Vice President JD Vance has singled out Hawaii as the dream destination for his next family vacation, and will, no doubt, be hoping it goes off without a hitch when it eventually happens.

His latest escape planning comes while Vance is on a family vacation in the U.K. It also follows the drama surrounding the U.S. Secret Service admitting it raised water levels on a river in Ohio to accommodate a Vance family boat trip earlier this month to celebrate the vice president’s 41st birthday.

Previous vacations this year have been met with protests, disruptions, and closures as Vance trips around the country and the world.

On Monday, Vance christened The Katie Miller Podcast, batting off a string of hard-hitting questions about his baking skills, gym routine, and whether the VEEP had ever watched the TV show VEEP.

Miller, married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, ended the cosy chat by asking about the Vance family’s dream vacation location.

“We all really want to go to Hawaii at some point in the next couple years,” Vance said.

“Hopefully, we can find some excuses [as] vice president of the United States to go to Hawaii. Kamala Harris went to Hawaii, so we should be able to find some excuse to go to Hawaii.”

The VP said while he’s “not much of a beach guy,” with Hawaii “you get the beautiful mountains, you also get the beach. So each of us gets something we like, between my kids, some of whom like the beach, and then one of our kids and me who likes the mountains.”

While Miller did not raise the topic, Vance has not had a lot of luck with family breaks this year. Last month, the vice president was heckled during a family trip to Disneyland in California. Hundreds of demonstrators were unhappy with the vice president’s arrival amid ICE raids across the state.

JD Vance on the Katie Miller podcast. screengrab

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video of the VP at Disneyland with the caption: “Hope you enjoy your family time, the families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Vance had to curtail a Vermont skiing trip in March after a backlash from protesters, who held pride flags, pro-Ukraine posters, and anti-Vance signs.

He caused a furor among tourists in Rome, Italy, when the Colosseum was closed early to accommodate his visit in April, even though only his wife and kids visited the historic site.

Earlier this month, the owner of a posh U.K. manor house hosting Vance had to apologize to neighbors when Secret Service agents descended on the small town of Charlbury in the Cotswolds, England.

Demonstrator holds an anti-JD Vance sign at Sugarbush Ski Area in Warren, VT, where the US vice-president came to ski with his family. UCG/UCG/Universal Images Group via G

Owner Pippa Hornby wrote a message to neighbors saying she was “so sorry for the circus that is there for the next few days,” and hoped Vance’s visit would not be “too disruptive.”

Vance spent his birthday, August 2, kayaking on the river near his home in Cincinnati. A day earlier, the army engineers temporarily increased outflows from Caesar Creek Lake in Ohio into the Little Miami River, which runs through the Cincinnati metropolitan area, “to ensure that motorized watercraft and emergency personnel could operate safely with appropriate water levels.”