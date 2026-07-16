Veteran Trump Aide Caught Making Fortune in Insider Betting

Donald Trump’s longtime teleprompter operator raked in more than $100,000 using inside knowledge of what the president would say during his State of the Union address, a new report alleges.

Gabriel Perez, who has operated Trump’s teleprompter since 2016 and was one of only a handful of people to have a copy of Trump’s speech in advance, made the huge profit on the prediction market Kalshi this term, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

The network reports that a federal probe was launched into Perez’s trading after unusual activity was flagged by Kalshi on its “Mentions” market, where gamblers can wager on whether specific words or topics are mentioned during a public speech or national broadcast.

ABC reports that Perez, in addition to successfully gambling on the State of the Union, also profited from more than a dozen Trump speeches over a three-month period. That reportedly includes a primetime address in December, a January address at the World Economic Forum, and remarks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in March.