Victoria Beckham Now Has Her Own Netflix Tell-All
Following the success of David Beckham’s four-part Netflix documentary series aptly named Beckham, his wife, Victoria Beckham, is getting into the streaming game with her own tell-all series. Variety reports that the streaming giant announced the Posh Spice series on Wednesday. “Since becoming a household name in the ’90s, Victoria Beckham has been one of the most recognizable women in the world. Now Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire—and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all,” the company’s press release reads. The series, produced by David Beckham’s company Studio 99, is currently untitled but will feature Victoria’s family life and business. Her dry sense of humor and coyness about admitting her father drove a Rolls-Royce when she was a child amused audiences and spawned countless memes. She even turned the viral moment into a piece of fashion by producing “My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirts that retail for $150. It is unclear as to when the series will be released, as production just started.