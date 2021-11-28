Victory for Prince Harry as the BBC Changes ‘Megxit’ to ‘Sussexit’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

“Megxit” no more

Part two of the controversial BBC documentary The Princes and the Press screens on Monday, and the Sunday Telegraph reports the episode will be entitled, “Sussexit,” a possible cause for celebration for Prince Harry who has described the term “Megxit” as misogynistic, and said it was created by a troll before being picked up more broadly.