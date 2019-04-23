Study: Video Games Don’t Hurt Boys’ Social Skills

Good news for parents of boys who are obsessed with Fortnite: A new study suggests that playing video games won’t stunt their social development. Researchers from Norway published Tuesday in the journal Child Development monitored kids between the ages of 6 and 12 for six years. They found that boys’ social skills were not affected by the amount of time they spent gaming—although they did discover that 10-year-old girls who spent more time gaming had weaker social skills. “Our study may mitigate some concerns about the adverse effects of gaming on children’s development,” lead researcher Beate Wold Hygensaid. “It might not be gaming itself that warrants our attention, but the reasons some children and adolescents spend a lot of their spare time playing the games.”