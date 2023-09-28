Video of Britney Spears Dancing With Knives Leads to Another Police Visit
MIND YOUR BUSINESS
Fans sounded the alarm—again—after seeing Britney Spears share an Instagram video of herself dancing with kitchen knives with visible injuries. The singer claimed the knives were fake, but many of her followers said they sounded real when she struck them together. According to TMZ, a member of the LAPD Smart Team, a group that performs mental evaluations, recommended that the police go to Spears’ house. The officers spoke to Spears’ security team, who told them she was fine but did not want to talk. In a later post, Spears explained that she was just copying Shakira, who danced with knives for her MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month. Police had previously done a wellness check on Spears in January after fans raised concerns when the pop star deactivated her Instagram account. In a since-deleted social media post, Spears said it went a “little too far” and later added that she felt like she “was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it on the news.”