Video of Patriots Owner in Massage Parlor Will Be Destroyed, Judge Rules
NEVER SEEN, NEVER WILL
Video recordings that allegedly showed New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other individuals engaging in sex acts at a Florida massage parlor will be returned to prosecutors to be destroyed, a judge ruled Friday. According to the Associated Press, which first reported the news, the recordings had previously been ruled inadmissable at trial after Kraft and roughly two dozen other men were accused of misdemeanor solicitation. Prosecutors dropped most of the charges after the video evidence was thrown out. Kraft, 80, had pleaded not guilty, but he released a statement in 2019 saying he was “truly sorry” for his conduct.
Prosecutors ultimately secured guilty pleas of solicitation against the massage parlor's owner and manager. Each reportedly was given a year of probation and paid a several thousand dollar fine. A spokesperson for Kraft did not immediately responded to a request for comment, though a representative for his team declined to comment to the AP.