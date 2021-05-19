Video Shows 4-Year-Old’s Killer Going Back for His Twin
STUFF OF NIGHTMARES
The teenager accused of snatching a 4-year-old boy from his bed and then stabbing him to death returned to the home afterward and hovered over the child’s twin brother, the Daily Mail reports. The newspaper obtained the horrifying security video that showed the kidnapping of Cash Gernon in Dallas on Saturday morning. The footage shows the abductor creeping into the bedroom before dawn and making off with the sleeping toddler—then returning around 7 a.m. only to quickly leave, apparently startled by something. “It chills me to think that he could have been coming back for Carter,” Monica Sherrod, who was caring for the boys, said of the surviving twin. Police have arrested Darriynn Brown, 18, in Cash’s murder but have not disclosed a motive. Sherrod was caring for Cash and Carter after their father, her ex-boyfriend, left home in March.