Video Shows Mateen Shooting Already-Injured People

Surveillance footage from inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando shows Omar Mateen shooting people who were already injured by the gunfire, according to law enforcement officials who have seen the videos. "He was making sure anybody who was shot was dead," said one official. Eyewitnesses had said Mateen—after reloading—fired again at those in front of him who had already been hit. The officials interviewed also indicated that Mateen went to the club earlier in the night before leaving and returning to begin the massacre.