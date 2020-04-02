Virus-Stricken Cruise Ships Cleared to Dock in Florida
Two cruise ships carrying nearly 200 passengers exhibiting flu-like symptoms have been cleared to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday. Holland America’s Zaandam—on which four people have died from suspected coronavirus complications —and its sister ship the Rotterdam, which are carrying 1,243 passengers and 1,247 crew combined, have been in limbo for over three weeks after several countries did not allow their passengers to disembark. Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief said that Holland America and local authorities have struck a deal that will allow healthy passengers to leave the ship and those who are sick to receive treatment on board until they recover. About 10 people on board the Zaandam have tested positive for the virus. “Given the county’s decision to allow the ships here, I believe these regulations present a humanitarian solution for those on board while providing strong safeguards for our community,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis wrote in a Facebook post.